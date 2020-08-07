Black Sabbath are to release a 50th anniversary re-issue of 'Paranoid'.

The British rockers are to drop a five-LP vinyl edition of their iconic 1970 album on October 9th to celebrate the record's half-century milestone.

The re-issue - also available as a four-CD set - will feature the original album, two of their 1970 shows on vinyl for the first time, and a rare quadraphonic mix of the record from 1974.

What's more, Sabbath fans will be treated to extensive linear notes, featuring interviews with all four band members - singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, and bassist Geezer Butler - and rare photographs of the 'War Pigs' group.

The re-issue will also come complete with a hardbound book, poster, and a replica of the tour book sold during their 'Paranoid Tour'.

In May, Tony admitted he would be open to doing another show with the band, after they bowed out with their final gig at Birmingham's Genting Arena in 2017.

But he insisted it's hard to do just an ''occasional show'' and admitted they would have to do things ''in a different way''.

He said: ''I think that it would be good, if we could do that.

''The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it's such a big thing, you can't just do an occasional show.

''Because of the crew and you have the whole setup, it would have to be a year or an 18-month tour ... I'm not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.''