Artist:
Song title: Crawling Kingsnake
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Blues

Ohio duo The Black Keys are returning with a new album of epic blues covers entitled 'Delta Kream', and John Lee Hooker's 'Crawling Kingsnake' is the first single.

A video for the track has also been unveiled, directed by Tim Hardiman and shot at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café in Mississippi. It's the oldest juke joint in America that's still open as such, and makes for a perfect setting for such a timeless sound.

'Delta Kream' is their tenth studio album, and was recorded in a period of just 10 hours at Dan Auerbach's own Nashville studio Easy Eye Sound. Other songs on the album include R.L. Burnside's 'Poor Boy a Long Way from Home' and 'Going Down South', and Junior Kimbrough's 'Do the Romp' which they originally covered for their 2002 debut album 'The Big Come Up'. 

"We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, who are a direct link to R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough", Dan said of the track. "This is the Mississippi hill country sound that Pat[rick Carney] and I first bonded over."

Their debut album and their current album are by far not The Black Keys' only ventures into hill country blues; they previously recorded a Junior Kimbrough tribute EP entitled 'Chulahoma: The Songs of Junior Kimbrough', and also covered Burnside's 'Busted'.

'Delta Kream' will be released on May 14th 2021 through Nonesuch Records.

