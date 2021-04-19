Ohio duo The Black Keys are returning with a new album of epic blues covers entitled 'Delta Kream', and John Lee Hooker's 'Crawling Kingsnake' is the first single.
A video for the track has also been unveiled, directed by Tim Hardiman and shot at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café in Mississippi. It's the oldest juke joint in America that's still open as such, and makes for a perfect setting for such a timeless sound.
'Delta Kream' is their tenth studio album, and was recorded in a period of just 10 hours at Dan Auerbach's own Nashville studio Easy Eye Sound. Other songs on the album include R.L. Burnside's 'Poor Boy a Long Way from Home' and 'Going Down South', and Junior Kimbrough's 'Do the Romp' which they originally covered for their 2002 debut album 'The Big Come Up'.
"We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, who are a direct link to R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough", Dan said of the track. "This is the Mississippi hill country sound that Pat[rick Carney] and I first bonded over."
Their debut album and their current album are by far not The Black Keys' only ventures into hill country blues; they previously recorded a Junior Kimbrough tribute EP entitled 'Chulahoma: The Songs of Junior Kimbrough', and also covered Burnside's 'Busted'.
'Delta Kream' will be released on May 14th 2021 through Nonesuch Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...