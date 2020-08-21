The Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby are set to make their MTV Video Music Awards debut.

The 'Where is the Love?' hitmakers will perform their latest single, 'Vida Loca', at the ceremony on August 30, and bandleader Will.i.am has admitted it's been a long time coming getting to perform at the main VMAs show.

He said: ''Looking back, I can't believe Black Eyed Peas have never played the MTV Video Music Awards.

''15 years after we played the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at Radio City in New York, to be on the top of the charts and on the MTV VMA big stage is a blessing. ''Thanks to our fans who made this all possible, and we're going to give them something very special with our first-ever performance of 'Vida Loca.'''

It's shaping up to be a stellar night, with stars set to perform also including Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, who will give the world premiere performance of their mega-hit 'Rain On Me'

Miley Cyrus was also previously confirmed to sing her newly-released track, 'Midnight Sky', at the virtual ceremony.

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma, and CNCO are also set to perform.

The artists are will play at outdoor locations across New York after it was announced that the ceremony will no longer be held at the Barclays Center, due to ''safety concerns'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga and Ariana lead the nominations with nine nods each.

The 34-year-old singer and the '7 Rings' hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, 'Rain On Me', which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.

Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, 'Stuck with U'.

Keke Palmer is set host the virtual ceremony.