Blac Chyna wants ''Uncle'' Kanye West to ''get whatever help he needs''.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star - who is currently in the midst of a legal battle with the whole of the Kardashian / Jenner family - is worried about her daughter's uncle but has urged people not to ignore his comments about Kris Jenner, in which he branded her ''Kris Jong Un''.

She said in a statement: ''Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream's 'Uncle Kanye' to get whatever help he needs. However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as 'crazy' as some people apparently would like to do.''

It comes after Kanye claimed he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

The 43-year-old rap star - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - has revealed he's already tried to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room.

Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye - who recently announced he was running to become the next US President - wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''

Kim, 39, and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he believes Kim was ''out of line''.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''

In a subsequent tweet, Kanye likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

He said: ''I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me (sic)''