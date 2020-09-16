Blac Chyna's ''biggest flex'' is raising her children alone.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star - who has Dream, three, with her ex Rob Kardashian and King Cairo, seven, with her former flame Tyga - insists she doesn't get child support from her famous exes.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation, she said: ''My biggest flex? I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that's my biggest flex. I don't get any child support. That's my biggest flex.''

Back at the start of the year, Chyna vowed to ''vigorously contest'' Rob's attempt to seek primary custody of their daughter.

Lawyer Lynne Ciani said at the time: ''So Rob Kardashian - who has ... posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna - wants to take custody of Chyna's beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother? And Khloe Kardashian ... wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please. Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiance Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.''

In his documents, Rob asked a judge to limit the time Chyna spends with their daughter to just weekends with a nanny present as he believes she's a danger and isn't behaving appropriately around their little girl.

The reality television star has accused his former lover of regularly hosting parties at her home in front of Dream and inviting people around to drink.

Rob believes Dream's behaviour has changed recently as she's started ''naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her'', as well as swearing and using language he insisted he never uses around her. He's also said his daughter arrives to him with messy hair and dirty teeth.