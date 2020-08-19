Blac Chyna thinks it is a ''positive thing'' that Rob Kardashian is back on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

There is no love lost between the reality star and her former beau - who she has been battling against in a court case for over a year now - but she has wished him well as he makes his return to the family's E! reality show soon.

She told TooFab.com: ''I think it's a positive thing ... yeah it's dope.''

But when she was asked if she would be tuning in to watch her ex-fiance's exploits on the reality show, she insisted: ''Probably not.''

Rob and Chyna - who share daughter Dream together - have been embroiled in a court case after he accused her of ''threatening to kill him'', something which she strenuously denies. Court documents allege that she ''pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him. Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength''. It was also alleged that Rob hid himself in the bedroom locking the door, and he then claims Chyna ''proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike'' the door.Rob's attorney added in the court documents: ''Chyna's erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.''

Chyna also accused the Kardashians of racism, alleging that was why there was never a second series of 'Rob and Chyna'.

The Kardashian-Jenner family attorney Marty Singer said of the claims recently: ''This is a two year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defence more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defence to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism. We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.''