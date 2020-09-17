Blac Chyna has not asked Rob Kardashian for child support.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star - who has Dream, three, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and King Cairo, seven, with her former flame Tyga - recently claimed her ''biggest flex'' was having to raise her kids alone, but insiders have slammed the make-up artist for her public gripe and insisted she has never asked for any help after a judge ruled in 2019 that neither she nor the sock designer had to pay any child support.

A source told E! News: ''In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support. That ruling is still in play today and has not changed.

''Chyna has not asked for support since that time.

''The fact that she continues to bring up false allegations and issues and in this case, which has already been determined, is just not OK.''

It was previously explained that the former couple had reached a ''final custody agreement'' with the help of their attorneys and a retired private judge, that meant to child support payments were necessary.

A source said at the time: ''They agreed to split custody 50/50 but it's true that Rob will have Dream more of the time. Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20,000 a month.

''[They agreed to] each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly.''

The source spoke out after Chyna complained about the difficulties of raising her kids alone.

She said: ''My biggest flex? I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that's my biggest flex. I don't get any child support. That's my biggest flex.''