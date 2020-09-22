Blac Chyna's request to have a court dismiss Rob Kardashian's assault and battery lawsuit against her has been denied.

The 'Rob + Chyna' star - whose real name is Angela White - had filed a motion in February asking for the case to be dropped on the grounds she ''did not intent to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him'' but a court has ruled that the lawsuit can continue.

Minutes from a court hearing obtained by People magazine stated: ''The Motion for Summary Judgement filed by Angela Renee White on 02/20/2020 is Denied. Defendant's alternative motion for summary adjudication is DENIED as to both issues.''

Rob, 33, and his half-sister Kylie Jenner had filed the lawsuit in 2017, in which the sock designer claimed his former fiance had tried to choke him with an iPhone cord during a fight in December 2016 at a house owned by the beauty mogul.

Rob allegedly suffered injuries to his neck, head and face, and claimed Chyna also caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to Kylie's abode.

In response, Chyna submitted a document of ''undisputed'' evidence which she claimed showed Rob ''did not suffer any cognisable'' damage and ''the only 'harm'' he suffered was his devastation at the make-up artist leaving their home with their daughter Dream, who is now three.

The documents also pointed out that the former couple reconciled several days after the argument and that Rob - who went on to drop all but two of the original charges against Chyna - didn't seek medical treatment or ''suffer any loss of earnings''.

Kylie ''voluntarily dismissed her claims'' in March 2018.

Chyna's lawyer argued in the motion: ''Other than admitted damage to a T.V. set, Chyna did not cause any physical destruction to Kylie Jenner's home during the alleged 'assault'.

''Chyna was being her very outgoing, colorful and joking self with Rob, not a fiancé who intended to inflict injuries on her fiancé and the father of her beautiful daughter.''

The former couple split for good in February 2017 and have endured an acrimonious relationship since then.