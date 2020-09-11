Artist:
Song title: Open Your Heart
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

English singer-songwriter Birdy has unveiled a stunning live performance video for her song 'Open Your Heart'. It's from her new EP project 'Piano Sketches' which she's set to release on November 6th, and marks her first new music in four years.

