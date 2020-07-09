Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell spent their honeymoon ''caring for the animals'' at Australia Zoo.

The 21-year-old conservationist and her husband live on the site of the zoo with Bindi's family, and after tying the knot on the zoo's grounds in March, the couple have been unable to follow through with their original honeymoon plans - which would have seen them travel the world together - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi explained: ''Our honeymoon certainly wasn't what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again.

''It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us ... I'm really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife.''

Instead, the newlyweds spent their honeymoon figuring out how to help ''care for [the] animals and zoo team'', but 23-year-old Chandler still managed to find time to add a romantic touch to their time together.

Bindi told Us Weekly magazine: ''When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married ... I was overcome with emotion. Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world, he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He's incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.''

Meanwhile, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin recently said she won't be taking Chandler's surname, because she wants to keep the memory of her father - who passed away in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary - alive.

She said: ''I've kept Bindi Irwin. I think that for me personally, after Dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me.''

In fact, Bindi hinted that Chandler could even take her surname to officially become an Irwin instead.

She added: ''Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now, anything works!''