Bindi Irwin is pregnant.

The 22-year-old conservationist and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first baby together, five months after they got married at her family's Australia Zoo.

Bindi announced her happy news on her Instagram account, posting a photo of her and Chandler, 23, holding up a baby sized version of their Australia Zoo outfits.

She wrote: ''Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

''Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

''Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.''

Responding to his wife's post, Chandler wrote: ''You're going to be the best mother.''

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on March 25 at the Australia Zoo, which is where the couple first met.

The pair had to change their ''entire wedding'' due to the COVID-19 pandemic which meant they were unable to invite any guests, but Bindi revealed that she and Chandler were encouraged to go ahead with their nuptials by their friends and family.

She revealed: ''We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone's health and safety. Our family and friends couldn't be there to celebrate with us. However, they all encouraged us to continue on and get married. From their love and support, we felt love win.''