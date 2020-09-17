Bindi Irwin got the fright of her life after waking up to find a bird watching her sleep.

The 22-year-old conservationist is used to being around animals as the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and zoo operator at her family's Australia Zoo, but that didn't stop her from ''jumping a mile'' out of her skin when she woke up from a ''pregnancy nap'' to the sight of a small bird peering at her through her window.

Bindi - who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Chandler Powell - wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the critter: ''I was taking one of those lovely pregnancy naps the other day (first trimester, tired all the time right?) and jumped a mile when I woke up. This guy was watching me out my window, right next to my head! Had to share... (sic)''

The amusing update comes as Bindi has been open about her pregnancy journey so far, and recently shared a picture of her sonogram as she told her fans she and Chandler ''can't wait'' to start teaching their little ''Baby Wildlife Warrior'' about the importance of protecting the planet and ''the beauty of wildlife''.

She wrote: ''The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey. (sic)''

The pair announced their pregnancy news five months after they got married at her family's Australia Zoo in March.

Bindi posted a photo of her and Chandler, 23, holding up a baby sized version of their Australia Zoo outfits.

She wrote at the time: ''Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

''Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

''Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. (sic)''