Billy Porter has been working British producer-and-songwriter MNEK on new songs for his musical comeback.
The Emmy-winning actor - who has released four albums and collaborated with Shapeshifters in 2020 - has been in the studio with MNEK in London working on fresh songs.
Speaking at the BRITs, he said: "I've just been working with MNEK, a couple of days ago, just a little breadcrumb, I'm working on my new music."
Billy was super-excited to be at the BRIT Awards, because he has been craving the return of live music whilst in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: "I'm excited to be here, I don't know a lot of the Brit artists so I'm looking forward to learning about them.
"I'm most looking forward to the performances, that's what's most fun for me at award shows, the performances."
Meanwhile, Billy and Zachary Quinto are to play gay parents in new Disney+ series ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’.
The pair will portray Randall Leibovitz-Jenkins and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins respectively, the adoptive parents to the 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, set to be voiced by Keke Palmer.
