Billy Porter wants to ensure his red carpet outfits deliver "a clear” message.

The 'Pose' star - who dubbed himself a "walking piece of political art" - revealed he's working with his new stylist Ty Hunter to make sure whatever he's trying to say through his clothes is obvious.

Speaking on E! News' 'Daily Pop', he said: "You know, I am now working with Ty Hunter who is my new stylist, and we really, through quarantine, have been able to just get a handle on and get in the driver's seat of the train that took off.

He continued: "It just took off so quick that like, you know, I just wanted to make sure that what I'm saying as I walk onto these red carpets, into the events - as a walking piece of political art, that's what I'm trying to be every time - that we're clear."

The 51-year-old actor has gone viral with his bold ensembles at the Oscars, the Met Gala, and Tonys.

He rocked a diamond suit with a floral train representing a uterus to symbolise his pro-choice stance on women's abortion rights at the 2019 Tonys.

While at the Academy Awards that same year, Billy rocked a black gown with a tuxedo jacket over the top by Christian Siriano, with the aim of challenging society's idea of masculinity.

Billy previously said he puts outfits together by defining the event and creating a deeper meaning with his style.

He explained: "We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there. I'm a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art - political art - whenever I can, any time I show up. I let other people say that [I'm a fashion icon]. You know, show business is hard because you borderline on confidence and arrogance, so I'm trying to be on the confidence side. I'm going to let other people call me a fashion icon at least for the next couple of years and then I'll do it myself. But that's what people are saying."