Billy Porter has been ''having PTSD triggers'' amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Pose' star lived through the AIDS crisis and admits the current health situation across the world has left him suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He said: ''I've been having PTSD triggers this whole time [as this pandemic is] very reminiscent of that time. The difference is it's not just one group of people. Yes there are disproportionate groups but it does at this moment still cut a wide swathe across everybody. Something that took four years for our government to respond to, took about four weeks. I'm praying for that vaccine, child.''

And Billy feels lucky that he gets to star in 'Pose' and can ''tell the story of an entire generation that was snuffed out''.

Speaking on Apple Music's Proud Radio, he added: ''It was a death sentence and you got it by having sex, so y'know we were scared to have sex, we were trying to do it anyway and we were trying to be safe. There was a plague decimating a group of people and the government didn't care ... I get to tell the story of an entire generation that was snuffed out. My friends, I made it. And this is the reason why, this is my ministry, our legacy. We are here. We have always been here and we ain't going nowhere.''

Meanwhile, Billy recently revealed he believes that his hit TV series 'Pose' - which explores New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ ballroom culture scene - is proof that progress is being made within the entertainment industry.

The actor explained: ''It gives me power in a space where I have been powerless for so long. You know, we just have to stay focused on the work.

''We are making headway, the fact that 'Pose' exists at all. You know, I'm so grateful to have lived long enough to see that day. 'Pose'? There's no context for that for me. It was never an option for me. That was not an option for me.''