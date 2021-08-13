'King Rocker' singer Billy Idol is back with a new single, 'Bitter Taste', ahead of an EP release due to land in September. Idol was last seen with Miley Cyrus a few weeks ago when they were both on stage at Lollapalooza. The pair also took to the stage at the Superbowl 'Tailgate' party earlier this year.
On that sunny day back in February the veteran rocker and wannabe bad girl of pop performed a song that they had collaborated on for Miley's 'Plastic Hearts' album - 'Nightcrawling', as well as one of Billy's classic cuts - 'White Wedding'.
Then, as now, the former Generation X lead singer and 'Rebel Yell' biker boy was still strutting his stuff at the ripe old age of 65. With a customary snarly pout as big as he can muster Idol is still playing to type in the video for his latest single as he shows no signs of disappearing quietly off into the distance.
Billy's latest track, his first in seven years, is an autobiographical one written in lockdown about his near fatal motorcycle accident in 1990. Billy said recently that, "I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician."
'Bitter Taste' is Billy's first release of new, solo, material in years and is taken from the forthcoming four track EP 'The Roadside'. Due for release on September 17th, via George Harrison's Dark Horse Records, 'The Roadside' EP will be Billy Idol's largest collection of songs since he released his eighth studio album - 'Kings & Queens of the Underground' back in 2014. The three remaining tracks on the EP are 'Rita Hayworth', 'U Don't Have To Kiss Me Like That' and 'Baby Put Your Clothes Back On'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
I figure most of us thought The Doors was plenty of movie at 138 minutes....