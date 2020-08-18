Billie Piper can't ''remember a lot'' of her early fame.

The 37-year-old star - who rose to fame as the youngest ever singer to top the UK Singles Chart with 'Because We Want To' in 1998 aged 15 - admitted she used her own experiences to inform her role as a celebrity who falls victim to phone hacking in new Sky drama 'I Hate Suzie'.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: ''I'm sure it feeds into my performance. I'm only coming to terms with a lot of it right now.

''In my 20s a lot of my stress from that period was buried, and I still struggle to remember a lot of it.''

Although Billie - who has sons Winston, 11, and Eugene, eight, with ex-husband Laurence Fox - insisted she doesn't ''regret'' her early career, she wouldn't want her children to take the same path.

She added: ''I love what I do and where I'm at personally. But I certainly wouldn't want my children to go that way.''

Despite any similarities the themes in 'I Hate Suzie' might have to her own life, the 'Doctor Who' actress was keen to point out the story is ''completely made up''.

She explained: ''There are lots of moments I really wouldn't want people to think were autobiographical... [She is] not always likeable or a great mother...

''She's quite often monstrous and hysterical and tightly wound. But that's in all of us. I find it incredibly frustrating when I watch anything and I'm not getting that from a female character.''

Billie previously admitted she believes her childhood hero Madonna planted ''sexual ideas'' in her mind before she was ready to deal with them.

She said: ''When I was a kid I was obsessed with Madonna. I think she planted sexual ideas in my head way too early.

''So much of what she portrays means you can't get away from her sexuality. Her choreography with a nice, catchy song was all so ingrained - I was devoted to her, so I saw everything.''