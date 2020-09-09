Artist:
Song title: Whole Wide World
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has teamed up with Amazon Music as part of their Amazon Original cover series for the exclusive release of his rendition of Wreckless Eric's 1977 debut single 'Whole Wide World'. The cover has since received enthusiastic approval from the original artist.

