Artist:
Song title: Your Power
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Billie Eilish goes blonde in the stunning video for her eagerly anticipated new single 'Your Power', which is set to feature on her newly announced second album 'Happier Than Ever', due out this Summer.

The video, directed by the singer herself, sees Billie singing from a glorious mountainside in California's Simi Valley, and being constricted by a huge python. It also sees her with a brand new hairstyle to go with the new image that surrounds her latest work.

It's her second single release of the year, following her collaboration with Rosalía on 'Lo Vas a Olvidar' from the soundtrack to HBO series 'Euphoria'. It's also her third single from her new album 'Happier Than Ever', following last year's 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am'. She recently shared a brief teaser clip for the album, which comes more than two years after her worldwide number one debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Like her first album, the second output has been produced by her brother Finneas, who described the forthcoming release as "pure in its intention". Hopefully that means they've avoided that deady second album syndrome.

'Happier Than Ever' will be released on July 30th 2021 through Darkroom and Interscope Records.

