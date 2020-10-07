Artist:
Song title: No Time To Die
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'. It features clips of actors Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux entwined in a romantic affair.

Contactmusic

Comment

