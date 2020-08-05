Artist:
Song title: My Future
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself, and is her first new track since the release of her James Bond theme 'No Time to Die'.

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted...