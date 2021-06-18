Billie Eilish has embraced Parisian chic in a big way as she delivers a sophisticated performance of her new song, 'my future', in The City Of Light for the Amazon 'Prime Day Show'. The three part "immersive" event, which also features headliners H.E.R. and Kid Cudi, has been made as an Amazon Prime exclusive event to promote their up-coming 'Prime Day' on June 21st.
Billie's latest video follows her recent single releases, 'Your' Power' in late April and the more soulful 'Lost Cause' in early June. 'my future' is the latest track to be premiered ahead of her second album, 'Happier Than Ever', which is due to drop on July 30th via Darkroom and Interscope Records. Eilish's new album follows on from her hugely successful debut 'WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?', released more than two years ago in March of 2019.
'my future' is now the fourth track to be lifted from the forthcoming 16 track album, the first being the massive hit 'Therefore I Am', released in November of last year.
The Grammy winning artist has hardly been off our radar ever since, either promoting singles, winning further awards, including another BRIT for 'Best International Female Solo Artist', or surprising everyone with a stunning photo shoot for Vogue UK.
In her latest guise Billie is sultry and chic as she sings her torch song sat on the window ledge of her Parisian apartment. Dressed in a champagne coloured silk top to match her blonde hair Billie sings soulfully and quietly like a lounge singer from the 40's. As the rain pours down outside and Billie sings, "Can't you hear me, I'm not coming home", she draws you in as the beautiful song begins to unfold.
Billie is "in love" with her future and "can't wait to meet her". At the moment we're in love with her present, but on this evidence her future is also going to be very bright indeed.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.