Just over four months since releasing her stunning sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish has shared a fresh visual for one of it's original songs - 'Male Fantasy'. Taken from Billie's hotly anticipated and hugely successful second album, 'Male Fantasy' was just one of the many 16 tracks that quickly became a fan favourite.
Eilish has now given her own song her own visual treatment just has she has done with the title track, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’. With 'Male Fantasy' Billie Eilish not only self-directed but also edited the footage. Taking to Instagram as the film dropped Billie said, "directing and editing this video was such a joy and the best experience from start to finish. go go go watch it now hope you enjoy".
The multi-award winning artist has already had a 2022 Grammy nomination confirmed for Album Of The Year for 'Happier Than Ever' as well as four others, including 'Song Of The Year' and 'Record Of The Year'. Eilish, incredibly still only 19 years old, already has seven Grammy wins to her name, including 'Album Of The Year' for her debut full length album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.
Winning the Grammy for both her debut, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', and it's follow-up, 'Happier Than Ever', would see Eilish make more musical history if she could pull it off which is not beyond the realms of possibility.
In the interim period between now and awards season Billie has given her huge hoard of fans something else to think about as she has decided it's time to ditch her blonde locks in favour of a new dark brown hair style. Reactions have been mixed but generally positive with a lot of astonished OMG's in her feedback!
This weekend (11th December) Billie Eilish will both perform, and host, the hugely popular Saturday Night Live show.
