There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her latest single 'Lost Cause'.
Directed by Billie herself, the video shows her apparently having the ultimate slumber party with her friends (Ashley Nickole, Joya Jackson, Kerrice Brooks, Lexee Smith, Nataly Santiago and Yuliana Maldonado) complete with dancing, darts, silly string, water fights, Twister, twerking and all the snacks. It's a far cry from crying black tears a la 'When The Party's Over'.
'Lost Cause' comes just weeks after Billie unveiled her new blonde locks in her 'Your Power' video, and is the fourth overall single following the previously released 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am'. They will appear on her upcoming second album 'Happier Than Ever', which comes two years after her critically acclaimed number one debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' which won Billie five Grammys.
Like her first album, the new record has been produced by her brother Finneas and represents her transition into adulthood alongside a new, softer and more self-assured look.
'Happier Than Ever' is set to be released on July 30th 2021 through Dark Room and Interscope Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.