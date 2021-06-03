Director:
Artist:
Song title: Lost Cause
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her latest single 'Lost Cause'.

Directed by Billie herself, the video shows her apparently having the ultimate slumber party with her friends (Ashley Nickole, Joya Jackson, Kerrice Brooks, Lexee Smith, Nataly Santiago and Yuliana Maldonado) complete with dancing, darts, silly string, water fights, Twister, twerking and all the snacks. It's a far cry from crying black tears a la 'When The Party's Over'.

'Lost Cause' comes just weeks after Billie unveiled her new blonde locks in her 'Your Power' video, and is the fourth overall single following the previously released 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am'. They will appear on her upcoming second album 'Happier Than Ever', which comes two years after her critically acclaimed number one debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' which won Billie five Grammys.

Like her first album, the new record has been produced by her brother Finneas and represents her transition into adulthood alongside a new, softer and more self-assured look.

'Happier Than Ever' is set to be released on July 30th 2021 through Dark Room and Interscope Records.

