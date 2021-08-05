Artist:
Song title: Happier Than Ever
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

We’ve had a week to enjoy the full force of Billie Eilish’s epic second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, and now we have an impressive video for the cathartic title track.

In another self-directed video, Billie is seen singing through a vintage telephone in what looks like a luxurious hotel room, before opening the door to a flood of water. Swimming through the floods, she clambers onto the roof of a building and dances with a look of euphoric freedom, soaking in the glory of the complicated emotions that came from ending a relationship that made her unhappy.

‘Happier Than Ever’ is all about Billie’s realisation that a relationship was making her miserable, and even through the heartbreak of it ending, she found happiness that she hadn’t experienced with her lover.

“[It was] probably the most therapeutic song I've ever written or recorded, like ever, ever, ever, 'cause I just screamed my lungs out and could barely talk afterwards, which was very satisfying to me somehow,” she said of the track. “I had wanted to get those screams out for a very long time and it was very nice to.”

