With CoVID restrictions beginning to ease and the prospect of live festival music no longer a distant dream there does seem to be a reserved air of optimism beginning to permeate into everyday life. As both Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix expect to host a capacity crowd, and the EURO 2020 final at Wembley is set to host 60,000 football fans, surely it can't be long before the green light is given to music venues, festivals and other events to open their doors and welcome back guests. Many concerts are still being cancelled due to the uncertainty, the latest big one being Dua Lipa who has rescheduled to 2022, however July should bring with it more sunshine, more good news and hopefully the first of a wave of gigs, shows and festivals that are all hoping that they can go ahead. Coupled with the likelihood of live music, Independence Day celebrations, Bastille Day and World Emoji Day!! there are also some great new releases to look forward to. Here's our top five.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever.

Any Billie Eilish event is very compelling, but the prospect of listening to her second album has both fans and critics giddy with excitement. Billie's follow up to her stunning debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is set for release on July 30th via Darkroom and Interscope Records and it's already being heralded as an extraordinary album. Eilish says that her new 16 track record "Feels exactly how I want it to". The young 7x Grammy and double BRIT winner has already had quite a busy 2021. Earlier this year Billie was the subject of the insightful documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, she scooped numerous trophies during the awards season, went on to do a sensational shoot for Vogue UK, and she's had two massive singles; Your Power and Lost Cause. We can't wait to hear the album.

Lana Del Rey - Blue Banisters.

After releasing her seventh album in March this year it was somewhat of a surprise to learn, only a day later, that Lana Del Rey intended to release another this summer. Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Lana's last album, had been delayed due to production issues arising from CoVID restrictions; it's original release date had been set for September 5th 2020, so the rapidity of the releases is more understandable when given the context. Del Rey didn't dwell too long on the promotion of Chemtrails, instead she has quickly moved on to the delight of her fans, having already shared three tracks, simultaneously, from her new album. Lana dropped the title track Blue Banisters, together with Wildflower Wildfire and Text Book on May 20th. Del Rey has said, "I'm writing my own story. And no one can tell it but me" and we know it's a story worth telling. Blue Banisters is due out on July 4th.

LUMP - Animal.

Just over three years since they released their debut collaborative album, Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay are back with a second full length record as LUMP. Animal is set for release on July 30th via Partisan and Chrysalis Records and will follow the three singles that the band have already shared - We Cannot Resist, Climb Every Wall and the title track, Animal. LUMP offers up a whole host of alternatives for the multi-talented duo of Marling and Lindsay with both of them seemingly gaining a fresh prospective that ignites their creativity together. Long live LUMP!

Tones and I - Welcome To The Madhouse.

Bad Batch Records are all set to release the long awaited debut solo album from Dance Monkey sensation Tones And I on July 16th. The inspirational Australian artist has thus far released three singles ahead of her new 14 track record and each of them has been distinctly different. Tones started sharing new music from her first album when she released the reflective single, Fly Away, in November last year. She has since followed that up with the Rocky Horror meets Stranger Things flavoured Won't Sleep, and more recently the breezy, summer scented, Cloudy Day.

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes.

Primal Scream meets Savages, what's not to love? An aging rocker growing old gracefully and an inspirational and captivating front woman combine to offer up one of the most delightful, surprising and engaging combinations in modern music. Heartache, turmoil, reflection and regret are all explored on a record that's probably more subdued and considered than you might rightfully expect. A slow burner that will linger long in the memory.