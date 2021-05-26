If you stan Billie Eilish and you thought you might take off with the adrenaline rush of trying to book tickets to her 2022 Happier Than Ever tour in the pre-sale, you're certainly not the only one if the social media frenzy is anything to go by.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Democratic National Convention / Photo Credit: Democratic National Convention v/DPA/PA Images

In just over a year, the 19-year-old singer will travel across the UK in support of her forthcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop this summer two years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Naturally, Ticketmaster's servers went into meltdown for a short period this morning when UK fans attempted to purchase pre-sale tickets for the tour, and those lucky enough to get hold of them took to Twitter to share the experience - which was apparently equal parts terrifying and exciting.

IGOT FUCKJNG BILLIE EILISH STANDING TICKETS IN THE PRESALE IM SHAKING SO BAD I LOVE U I LOVE U SEE U NEXT YEAR FINALLY @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/FMCjpw0Dzy — charlotte. (@charl0ttemei) May 26, 2021

Those who were familiar with the process of picking up hard-to-come-by tickets gave prompt advice to fans struggling to fulfill their dream, which just goes to show how wholesome the entire Billie fanbase is.

The Your Power singer was forced to cancel her 2020 world tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only increased the fervour amongst fans.

honestly love how everyone is coming together to help stans get tickets for tour. it’s so wholesome, billie is really about to get pure crackhead energy at her shows — dalis (@thikdckdaddy27) May 26, 2021

The US leg of her tour will open on February 3rd 2022 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with further dates in Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Buffalo, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Chicago, Omaha, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix and LA to name but a few, alongside additional dates in Canada.

The UK and Ireland dates kick off in Belfast's SSE Arena on June 3rd, and she will also visit Dublin, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Birmingham. The tour rounds off with shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Paris, Antwerp and, finally, Zurich on July 2nd.

This year, meanwhile, she's set to play a handful of festivals this Autumn, including Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Firefly in Delaware, The Governors' Ball in New York and Austin City Limits.

i just feel like seeing billie at a eu show would cure my depression — dalis (@thikdckdaddy27) May 26, 2021

The public sale for UK dates begins 10am local time on Friday, May 28th, with the North American general sale taking place on the same date at 12pm local time.

Happier Than Ever is set to be released on June 30th 2021 through Darkroom and Interscope Records.