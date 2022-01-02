Nandi Bushell wants to work with Billie Eilish.

The 11-year-old drummer - who had a memorable drum-off with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl - revealed her wish for 2022 is to work with Eilish, 20.

She wrote on Instagram: "My New Years Message to you all is, ‘Keep Trying! Never Give Up! You CAN do anything you put your mind to!’ - it is true,I would LOVE to jam with @billieeilish and one day be #primeminister of #greatbritain

"I am looking forward to writing more songs, jamming as much as possible with as many people as possible and having lots of fun in 2022!

"I have had so many amazing experience this year! Thank you to everyone that made it so special!

"THANK YOU EVERYONE who has supported me! You guys are all INCREDIBLE!!! #thankyou #happynewyear (sic)."

Nandi recently shared a cover of Billie's 'Happier Than Ever', featuring an impressive drum solo.

Meanwhile, Billie recently admitted that she "cried every single day" for a week before hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in December.

She admitted: “Preparing for ‘SNL’ was nuts, dude. It was literally alien. I cried every single day of the week. No joke at all,” explaining how she loves acting but “that’s not my world."

Recalling going through a table read beforehand, she added: “I went to the Green Room, cried, and came back. I was just scared. It’s like, it’s ‘SNL’… These amazingly talented actors are surrounding a table where, somehow, I’m the main course.”

The 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker's nerves caused a physical reaction too as she was sick with anxiety.

She told SiriusXM's Howard Stern: “I had a full-body reaction. I threw up on a plane coming here. I had crazy s**ts when I got here like you wouldn’t believe… you know, ones where you have to get fully naked on the toilet.

“I’ve been anxious and nervous… just because it’s not my world and I’m so petrified of people thinking I suck."