It’s the fashion event of the year and, as usual, all the charting pop icons were in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala. This year’s theme was American Independence and, as the saying goes, it was go big or go home - exactly the sentiment these celebs took with them to Metropolitan Museum of Art this week.

Billie Eilish

I would have hated to be at the Met Gala with Billie this year. Fellow attendees must have felt like the Ugly Sisters to her Cinderella. Clothed in peach tulle with a vintage wavy blonde bob, black eyeliner and a dusky red lip, she did designer Oscar de la Renta proud.

Billie Eilish / Met Gala 2021 / Photo credit: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

There was more than a hint of Marilyn Monroe about her look, and that vintage chic and pink colour palette echoed her iconic Vogue cover shoot.

The singer made a deal with Oscar de la Renta ahead of the event that she would wear them as long as they agreed to go completely fur-free.

“Thank you Oscar de la Renta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life,” she wrote on Instagram.

MORE: Inspiring Billie Eilish quotes from that Vogue cover

“It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that, going forward, Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free! I am beyond thrilled that Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”

Lil Nas X

As usual, this rapper was not one to fade into the background with the vast majority of fellow males at this year’s Met Gala. Serving C-3PO meets Iron Man, Lil Nas X strutted his stuff in a Versace gold armour suit, which incidentally was obscured by an enormous cape upon his arrival. We just love a red carpet outfit change.

Lil Nas X / Met Gala 2021 / Photo credit: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Meanwhile, Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky were the images of cosy lockdown realness; the former in an oversized black Balenciaga coat and the latter in a voluminous kitsch quilt by ERL. They literally took over the red carpet.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky / Met Gala 2021 / Photo credit: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images