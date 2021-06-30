June saw summer start and Matt Hancock's reign as Health Secretary finish after he was caught breaking CoVID19 rules by kissing his aide at work. Wimbledon began for the first time in two years and England's inability to beat Germany in a knockout football tournamnent ended after a 55 year wait with a 2-0 win at Wembley. Ed Sheeran arrived with some new, questionable Bad Habits, and Winston Marshall quit Mumford & Sons after 14 years because he was being hounded by the "cancel culture mob" for a personal tweet about right-wing journalist Andy Ngo. Tick Tock artist Mabel returned with her first new single of the year, Jorja Smith went Home, KSI had a Holiday and Lorde made a welcome return with Solar Power. However, our top 5 releases of the month were even better than that - let's take a look.

Doja Cat - Planet Her.

Planet Her, Doja Cat's third full length album, arrived towards the end of the month and coincided with the release of her latest single, You Right - featuring The Weekend. Doja's new track is just one of the incredible collaborations on Planet Her. She's already shared Kiss Me More with SZA but her new album also boasts collaborations with Young Thug on Payday, Ariana Grande on I Don't Do Drugs and JID on Options. It won't take long before Planet Her, a concept album themed around a planet of peace and harmony, is a global success, that's all you Need To Know.

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice came up trumps once again when they unveiled their awesome new album, Blue Weekend on June 4th. The four piece Indie band released their 11 track record to huge critical acclaim and once again highlighted what a remarkably talented bunch they are. After stunning everyone with the piano ballad The Last Man On Earth earlier in the year Wolf Alice have built up a wave of anticipation and excitement around their third album. The Mercury Music Prize winning foursome had a lot to live up to and a weight of expectation after delivering such quality on their first two albums, My Love Is Cool and Visions Of Life but they surpassed themselves on Blue Weekend. The depth and diversity of this record is amazing; a definite album of the year contender.

John Grant - Boy From Michigan.

Elton John's relatively new buddy seems to have learnt a thing or two from elder statesman Reg as his new record is possibly his most balladic and harmonic to date. Boy From Michigan is personal, poignant, touching, brutally honest and chock full of great songs. John has curbed is enthusiasm for all things electro and taken a more reserved and considered path that has resulted in a fantastic return to form. The title track, his latest single - County Fair and The Rusty Bull are magnificent examples of JG's immense talent. Boy From Michigan is a stunning record from beginning to end and deserves to elevate him out of his niche market.

Billie Eilish - Lost Cause.

Never has the title of a single been so profoundly at odds with prospects of the singer who is vocalising those very words. Billie Eilish is riding the crest of a great wave, inspiring countless millions across the globe with her image, her attitude, her style and her incredible musical skills. Her songs are game changing, envelope pushing creations that are at times beyond belief for one so young. Her June single, Lost Cause, was another case in point for the multi-award winning teen, showcasing a talent the likes of which is certainly unprecedented this century.

Griff - One Foot In Front Of the Other.

It hasn't taken long at all for the winner of this year's BRIT award for Rising Star to ascend to the throne. Griff has accepted her award with grace and style and has done nothing but justify the choice ever since it was announced. Why she was only a runner up in the BBC's Sound Of 2021 will forever remain a mystery but clearly not one that will jeopardise her blossoming career. The Black Hole singer delivered her largest set of songs to date with the release of her seven track mixtape and each one is as well crafted and creative as the next. Clearly Griff is good at putting One Foot In Front Of The Other.