Most people seem to think that rock and gothic tunes are the best suited to Halloween playlists, but the truth is you can have just as much of a spooky blast with upbeat, danceable pop songs if guitars just aren't your thing. We've put together a playlist of the most fun horror-inspired contemporary pop numbers perfect for your socially-distanced Halloween gatherings.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Democratic National Convention / Photo Credit: Democratic National Convention v/DPA/PA Images

Bury A Friend - Billie Eilish

Frankly pretty much any song from Billie Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? makes an awesome addition to any spooky playlist, but this one was written from the viewpoint of a monster under the bed. It's eerie electropop with dark lyrics, and even the video elevates that horror element.

Sweet but Psycho - Ava Max

This American singer found fame with 2018's Sweet but Psycho, which featured on her debut album 'Heaven & Hell' released in September 2020. If you're unsure of its appropriateness for a Halloween playlist, it actually opens with an ear-splitting scream. The video has a violent premise and has been likened to both The Shining and Fatal Attraction.

She Wolf - Shakira

We can hardly believe that it's been over a decade since this banger of a track first hit, alongside an album of the same name. The full moon werewolf vibes still give us chills and we'll stop howling "Ah-WOOO!" during those choruses. The song is actually about a woman who craves the attention she's not getting from her partner, but on Halloween there's a whole new meaning.

Cannibal - Kesha

If this 2010 song hadn't had a resurgence this year thanks to TikTok, we might have forgotten its existence. We are grateful it popped up again though because the graphic imagery and casual reference to Jeffrey Dahmer makes it the perfect song for this time of year. It featured on her Cannibal EP which came along as a companion to 2010's Animal album. We're determined to keep this on our playlist forever now.

Boogieman - Childish Gambino

Donald Glover's third studio album "Awaken, My Love!" was an amazing collection of psychedelic soul, but Boogieman is definitely one of our favourites. Lyrics aside, the arrangement itself just sounds so spooky; that distorted evil laugh gets the hairs on the back of our necks up every time.

Disturbia - Rihanna

Disturbia has got to be one of Rihanna's catchiest songs. From her third album re-release Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded, the song details feelings of inner anxiety, packaged with hints of rock and a generally much darker sound for the singer. Plus, the nightmarish video is chock full of horror themes that even likened her to Marilyn Manson at the time.

Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

Taylor actually rises from the grave in the video for this 2017 hit so don't try to tell us it's not Halloween appropriate. It was one of our top videos for 2017! Her vocals transformed from pop sweetheart to sultry and dangerous to show that she was truly "over it". It was one hell of a comeback and it even made us a little afraid of the singer.