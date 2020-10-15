Billie Eilish urged people to wear a mask and wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she accepted the Top Female Artist prize at the Billboard Music Awards.

The 18-year-old singer was among the big winners at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre - where there was no audience due to the pandemic - on Wednesday night (14.10.20), as she also took home the Top New Artist prize and won Top Billboard 200 Album for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

She took to the stage in a face mask to accept her Top Female Artist gong, and said: "This is so nuts. Thank you so much, Billboard.

"Thank you to all the women who have come before me and paved my way. I love you.

"Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe. Take care."

Nicole Richie presented Billie with her album prize - which she beat off competition from Ariana Grande, Khalid, Taylor, and Post Malone to win - and the star said: "Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy.

"Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much. This is amazing.

"I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don't know why you do. I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted.

"It is always a shock when I win anything at all.

"Thank you, Billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah."

Post Malone was the big winner on the night, taking home nine prizes, including the main Top Artist prize as well as Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

He beat off competition from Billie, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Khalid to be named Top Artist, and he was "floored" by the recognition.

After host Kelly Clarkson pushed the accolade in his direction - because she wasn't allowed to hand it to him due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines - he said: "I'm honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody has shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it's kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work ... we work our a**** off."

Pink won the prize for Top Touring Artist, and she took to Twitter afterwards to dedicate the accolade to her touring crew, and admitted she misses live music.

She tweeted: "HUGE thanks to @BBMAs for the touring award but most of my gratitude goes to MY TOURING CREW/FAMILY and TO ALL OF THE AMAZING PEOPLE THAT CAME TO SEE OUR SHOWS. It is your energy that makes it all happen. I MISS LIVE MUSIC (sic)"

Khalid won prizes for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album for 'Free Spirit', and his tune 'Talk' won Top R&B Song.Jonas Brothers scooped Top Duo/ Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for 'Sucker', and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' tasted success as their tune 'Old Town Road' won them Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song.

Lizzo won Top Song Sales Artist, and Cardi B was announced as Top Rap Female Artist.

There was a particularly poignant moment during the night as John Legend sang his song 'Never Break' at the ceremony, and he dedicated the performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen, after the pair tragically lost their baby recently.

Sitting behind his piano, he said: "This is for Chrissy."

The ceremony was originally due to take place in Las Vegas in April, but it was moved to LA in October due to the pandemic.

Host Kelly opened the show by performing 'Higher Love', and she said: "There's no audience, it's just me. Yeah, I'm my own hype girl."

Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List:

Artist Awards

Top Artist:

Post Malone

Top New Artist:

Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Harry Styles

Top Male Artist:

Post Malone

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group:

Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist:

Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS

Top Touring Artist:

P!nk

Top R&B Artist:

Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist:

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour:

Post Malone

Top Country Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour:

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Top Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist:

Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Top Soundtrack:

'Frozen II'

Top R&B Album:

Khalid 'Free Spirit'

Top Rap Album:

Post Malone 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

Top Country Album:

Luke Combs 'What You See Is What You Get'

Top Rock Album:

Tool 'Fear Inoculum'

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny 'Oasis'

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Marshmello 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'

Top Christian Album:

Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Top Gospel Album

Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Streaming Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Selling Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Radio Song:

Jonas Brothers 'Sucker'

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'

Top R&B Song:

Khalid 'Talk'

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'

Top Rock Song:

Panic! At The Disco 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow 'Con Calma'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee 'Close To Me'

Top Christian Song:

For King & Country 'God Only Knows'

Top Gospel Song:

Kanye West 'Follow God'