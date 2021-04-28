Billie Eilish has unveiled the track-listing for her eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker is set to release her follow-up to her acclaimed debut record 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' on July 30.

True to her word, the LP boasts 16 tracks, including previously released singles, 'Therefore I Am' and 'my future'.

A third single will arrive on April 29.

The 19-year-old megastar told fans on Instagram: “MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.

“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. (sic)"

Billie's brother and producer, FINNEAS, is the only other contributor on the album.

The big unveil comes after the Grammy-winner teased fans this week with a snippet of the album's title track.

Billie appears with her blonde locks in a golden scalloped chair in the visual for the haunting track.

She sings: "When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever."

In February, the 'everything i wanted' hitmaker revealed she was "almost done" with her new album and that it will likely feature 16 songs.

And she later shared a studio snap on Instagram, as she neared the end of the process.

She simply captioned the grainy photograph: "almost done."

1. 'Getting Older'

2. 'I Didn’t Change My Number'

3. 'Billie Bossa Nova'

4. 'my future'

5. 'Oxytocin'

6. 'GOLDWING'

7. 'Lost Cause'

8. 'Halley’s Comet'

9. 'Not My Responsibility'

10. 'OverHeated'

11. 'Everybody Dies'

12. 'Your Power'

13. 'NDA'

14. 'Therefore I Am'

15. 'Happier Than Ever'

16. 'Male Fantasy'