Billie Eilish has unveiled her vegan Air Jordan sneaker collection.

The 'Lost Cause' singer took to Instagram to show off two of her silhouettes for the Nike line, a take on the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15 in lime green and a nude colour.

The 19-year-old megastar gushed that it was a "surreal experience" getting to collaborate with the Jordan Brand on her own designs of the signature shoes made famous by the retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan.

The sneakers go on sale on September 27 via the 'bury a friend' hitmaker's website and the Nike SNKRS app.

Alongside two promo snaps of her wearing the footwear, Billie wrote on Instagram: "i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee (sic)"

The Grammy-winner follows in the footsteps of the likes of Travis Scott, Drake and J Balvin in collaborating with the Jordan Brand.

Meanwhile, Billie recently hit the headlines after she wore an Oscar de la Renta ballgown to the Met Gala.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker told the iconic fashion house she would only wear their dress if they stopped using fur.

She wrote on Instagram alongside red carpet photographs: "thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!! i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same. (sic)"

Billie later admitted she finds it "shocking" that animal skins have still not been banned in fashion.

She said: “I find it shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.

“I am so beyond thrilled that Fernando and Laura and the rest of the Oscar de la Renta team heard me on this issue, and have made a change that not only makes an impact for the greater good for animals but also for our planet and environment, too. I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”