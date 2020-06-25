Billie Eilish has unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

According to several Twitter users, the 18-year-old singer/songwriter reportedly shared a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories which read: ''If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you [sic].''

The alleged post has not been confirmed by Billie or her representatives but the star - who has more than 64 million followers on the platform - is no longer following anyone.

Meanwhile, Billie has been vocal on Instagram recently about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and has vowed to use her enormous platform for good.

She wrote: ''I've been trying to take this week to figure out how to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform, and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it.......but holy f**king sh*t I'm just gonna start talking. If I hear one more person say ''aLL liVeS maTteR'' one more f**king time I'm gonna lose my f**king mind #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter (sic).

She later wrote: ''blackout tuesday was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself and instead using your voice to amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated in this country!!! not posting a black square and silence...... we cannot be silent. not today. not any other day. we are here to unequivocally say that BLACK LIVES MATTER. and i want to use the platform i have to help take meaningful action that will create meaningful change!!

''here is a list of organizations that you can donate to!! some of which i have donated to today. i'm gonna try to donate to as many organizations as possible over the next few weeks and further! and i encourage you to donate whatever you can to these and other organizations in your communities that are working to fight racial and social injustice every day.... even when the hashtags stop. i hope you used today to speak up, donate, protest, educate yourself, listen, learn, and call your elected representatives to demand CHANGE IN THIS COUNTRY. gonna be sharing some resources over the next couple days and i ask that everyone take action with me (sic).''