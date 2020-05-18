Billie Eilish has teamed up with Takashi Murakami for a limited edition collaboration with Uniqlo, which will launch later this month.
The 18-year-old singer has joined forces with the esteemed art icon to create a Uniqlo T-Shirt (UT) collection that combines their respective styles.
Each design is exclusive to Uniqlo, with a brand rep saying in a statement that the pieces will give fans ''new discoveries in each [artist's] visions.''
The collection will be launching in late May, and a video posted to Uniqlo's Instagram account teases some of the items in the range, though they are displayed without colour.
The clip features a completely white mannequin dressed in white shoes, tracksuit bottoms, and a t-shirt, all of which are devoid of colour.
Uniqlo captioned the post: ''Coming Soon. #BillieEilishxMurakamiUT
@uniqlo.ut @billieeilish @takashipom (sic)''
For artist Takashi Murakami, this is not the first time he has teamed up with the Japanese casual wear brand, after previously designing a line for the label in 2018 that was inspired by the 'Doraemon' manga.
He said at the time: ''The merchandise I create has never been for profit. It's just because I was curious. But I've always wanted to explore what comes after Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons have done, because I wanted to explore that line further. So it was always a part of my fine art activity.''
Meanwhile, Billie launched a sustainable fashion line with H&M earlier this year, including oversized t-shirts, sweaters, and bucket hats made from sustainable materials.
Alongside a promo pic for the line, H&M wrote on Instagram in January:
''We can't bite our tongues any longer: Billie Eilish's merch is out now! @blohsh #HM #blohsh (sic)''
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has also teamed up with the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka for collections in the past.
