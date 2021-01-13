Billie Eilish is set to release a photobook and audiobook about her life and career.

The 19-year-old megastar will document her childhood and her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, while she'll share never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up to touring the world in the self-made book.

A statement about the audiobook reads: “This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words."

And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and as an e-book, Billie - whose brother Finneas co-writes and produces her music - said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Gretchen Young, the Vice President of publisher Grand Central Publishing, commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working on the first book by iconic singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.

“Her unique combination of sophisticated artistic vision and tenacious creative energy shines through on every page, and the vibrant visual nature of how she has chosen to share herself and her truth captures perfectly the unassailable authenticity for which she is so beloved by her ever-growing legions of fans.”

Meanwhile, February will see the premiere of the Grammy-winner's Apple TV+ documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', which also gives an insight into the 'No Time To Die’ hitmaker's fascinating journey to superstardom.

As for new music, the 'Therefore I Am' singer recently teased fans that she'll be beginning a "new era" this year.

She said on her Instagram story in December: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."

At the start of the clip, she joked that she won't give her fans her new album if they keep poking fun at her green hair.

She quipped: ""F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Billie released her critically-acclaimed debut studio album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in 2019.