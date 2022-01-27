The nominations for the 2022 NME Awards have been unveiled alongside this year's Songwriter Award recipient Jack Antonoff.
Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice are among the most-nominated artists at the upcoming BandLab NME Awards 2022.
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker will contest for Best Solo Act In The World, Best Music Film for 'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry' and Best Music Video for 'Happier Than Ever' at the upcoming ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.
Indie star Sam will compete for the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist prizes for ‘Seventeen Going Under’, while the album's title track received nods for Best Song In The World and Best Song By A UK Artist.
The 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker and Grammy-winner Billie will go head-to-head with The Weeknd, Grime star Dave, Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama, and more, to be crowned Best Solo Act In The World.
Sam also received a nod for Best Solo Artist In The UK, along with Arlo, Dave, Simz and Rina.
As for Wolf Alice, the Ellie Rowsell-fronted group's Mercury Prize-nominated album, 'Blue Weekend', is up for Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist, and the 'Smile' rockers are also shortlisted for Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK.
Elsewhere, International stars, including Lana Del Rey, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, and Megan The Stallion have been nominated for some of the major prizes.
Lana's latest LP, 'Blue Banisters', will compete for Best Album In The World, along with the likes of Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost', and this year's Innovation Award winner, Halsey, and their LP 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.
BTS and Coldplay's 'My Universe' secured a Best Collaboration nod and the K-Pop septet are also up for Best Song In The World for 'Butter'.
Olivia is also up Best Song In The World for 'Good 4 U' and Best New Act In The World.
Lorde's 'Solar Power' also has a chance of winning the coveted Best Song In The World prize.
And rap megastar Megan will contest with Bleachers, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES, Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, Self Esteem, Tomorrow x Together, Wizkid, and Yungblud for Best Live Act.
Ahead of the ceremony, which will be co-hosted by comedienne Daisy May Cooper and Grime star Lady Leshurr, it's also been announced that Bleachers' Jack Antonoff will be honoured with the Songwriter Award.
Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and CHVRCHES, who will be joined by special guest Robert Smith of The Cure, will be performing on the night.
An abridged list of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominees are:
INNOVATION AWARD
Halsey
SONGWRITER AWARD
Jack Antonoff
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
BTS – ‘Butter’
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
Lorde – ‘Solar Power’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH
Bleachers
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Rina Sawayama
Self Esteem
Tomorrow x Together
Wizkid
Yungblud
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ben&Ben
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Fontaines DC
Glass Animals
HAIM
Måneskin
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish
Burna Boy
Dave
Little Simz
Pyra
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
Tkay Maidza
The Weeknd
BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK
Arlo Parks
Dave
Little Simz
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Inhaler
King Stingray
Olivia Rodrigo
Shye
Tems
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST MIXTAPE
Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’
Central Cee – ‘Wild West’
FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’
Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’
PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’
FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’
Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’
Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’
BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB
Arca
Fred again..
India Jordan
Nia Archives
Travis Barker
BEST REISSUE
Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’
OutKast – ‘ATLiens’
Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’
Taylor Swift – ‘Red’
The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’
BEST MUSIC FILM
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Summer Of Soul
The Sparks Brothers
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid
Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart
Paul McCartney – The Lyrics
Questlove – Music Is History
