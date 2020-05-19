Billie Eilish's home has been blurred on Google Street View after obsessed ''stalkers'' showed up at the property.

The 18-year-old musician lives in a modest bungalow in Los Angeles, despite her chart-topping success, and she was recently granted a restraining order against a man who allegedly turned up at her home seven times and refused to leave.

Billie's home has also been deleted from the website virtualglobetrotting.com, according to The Sun newspaper.

A message on the site reads: ''This map's location has been removed for privacy concerns.''

At present, Google doesn't allow people to have images completely removed from the web - but the tech giant will blur images if there are genuine privacy concerns.

Other big-name stars, including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Lily Allen and Jimmy Page, have had their homes blurred by the search engine amid security and privacy concerns.

A Google spokesperson told The Sun: ''If a person sees that their face or license plate requires additional blurring, or if they would like us to blur their entire house, car, or body, they can submit a request using the 'Report a problem' tool.

''We have developed cutting-edge face and license plate-blurring technology that is designed to blur identifiable faces and license plates within Google-contributed imagery in Street View.''

Earlier this month, Billie was granted a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker filed documents against 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau, and the judge approved her request, meaning he must now stay 200 yards away from Billie and her parents, as well as ceasing all contact with the family.

Billie claimed he showed up a total of seven times in a week, and in addition to safety concerns, she was also worried about the possibility of Rousseau carrying coronavirus.