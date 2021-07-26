Billie Eilish has announced details of her upcoming BBC special, 'Billie Eilish: Up Close'.

It was revealed weeks ago that the 'NDA' singer had been working on something special for fans with the broadcasting giant.

And now it has been confirmed that the one-off progamme will air on Saturday (31.07.21) on BBC One at 10.30pm, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom and being a role model.

The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner's hotly-awaited second studio album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

A press release read: “In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

It was the co-president of Billie's label Polydor, Tom March, who revealed to Music Week magazine that the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker had something in the pipeline with the BBC.

The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own 'At The BBC' TV specials in the past.

What's more, Billie is set to make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, with her session airing on Saturday from 11.15pm on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an "incredible cover" on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Billie has also just announced she is premiering her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney Plus.

‘Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ will hit the streaming service on September 3.

The concert experience will feature an intimate performance of every song on the album's sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

In a statement, she said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

‘Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

The show will feature Billie’s brother Finneas, as well as the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.