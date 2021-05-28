Billie Eilish is among the speakers confirmed for Vogue's annual Forces of Fashion summit.

The 'Your Power' singer, who recently wowed in a Gucci corset and latex skirt on the cover of British Vogue magazine, is set to sit down for a chat with the fashion house's creative director Alessandro Michele to talk all things fashion and music.

The two-day event returns on July 7 and July 8, with the likes of Marc Jacobs, John Galliano, Pat McGrath, and more confirmed to speak.

In her British Vogue cover interview, the 19-year-old Grammy-winner discussed wearing a corset while promoting body positivity.

She said: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing ... if you feel like you look good, you look good. It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I’m not letting myself be owned anymore.”

Billie also insisted women should feel "empowered" whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.

She told the fashion bible: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s*** and you’re a w****. If I am, then I’m proud.

“Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”