Billie Eilish wants to keep her love life private.

The 18-year-old singer keeps her private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, and has said she's secretive about her romances because she doesn't want to have to deal with public scrutiny if the relationship ends.

Billie has shared ''tiny'' snippets of her love life before, but now admits she ''regrets'' the decision to ever mention the subject.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', she said: ''I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret.

''I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'''

Meanwhile, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker previously gave an insight into her private life when she said there was a period of her teenage years when she cried ''every single day''.

She revealed: ''There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried. And 17,18 I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome. This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore.''

And Billie also admitted she has a lot of ''weird sleep issues'', which see her plagued by nightmares.

She said: ''I went to sleep on a plane sitting up the other day for, like, the first time ever. I've had sleep paralysis three times. I have a lot of weird sleep issues. I have these terrifying dreams and stuff. Sleep paralysis, night terrors...

''It takes me forever to fall asleep. I don't understand how people can fall asleep [straight away] - that's so weird to me.''

The 'Bury A Friend' hitmaker admitted her bad dreams can impact on her whole day, and it's been particularly tough lately thanks to a recurring nightmare.

She explained: ''It's weird because normally the nightmares I have don't make me wake up. Lately, I've had a couple that do, but normally the dream is the whole night - so the whole night is terrifying. They can really mess me up, so the whole day is off sometimes.

''I'll have a dream that really screws with my head and makes me kind of just feel... I don't know what it is but it makes me feel uncomfortable all day. I've had the same nightmare for like two months in a row. Horrible.

''And it affects me day-to-day. It affects how I act and all that.''