Billie Eilish thinks she's become ''clickbait''.

The Grammy-winning star has distanced herself from social media in recent years, claiming she's ''super hated'' by some people simply because of her fame and success.

Billie explained: ''Look, I am clickbait at the moment.

''Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me.

''I don't watch people's [Instagram] Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don't post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip.''

Billie, 18, thinks uber-famous people - such as Beyonce, Rihanna and US President Donald Trump - are always likely to divide public opinion.

And in light of her own success, she's had to learn to accept she's now both ''super hated'' and ''super loved''.

Speaking to the July/August issue of British GQ magazine, she reflected: ''The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn't matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved.

''There are a million people who don't like Beyonce - and I don't know how the hell you can't love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna.

''Same with Trump - people actually like that fool! How can you like this man? But everyone is hated and everyone is loved.''

Meanwhile, Billie recently revealed Tyler, The Creator is one of her biggest inspirations.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker admitted to being a huge fan of the rap star.

She said: ''Everybody knows Tyler has inspired every part of everything about me.''

Read the full feature in the July/August issue of British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands on Friday (05.06.20). (https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/billie-eilish-interview)