Billie Eilish isn't ''attracted'' to people anymore.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker has ''never felt powerful in a relationship'' and that has led her to feel like she doesn't want to be in a relationship at the moment.

She said: ''I have never felt powerful in a relationship. I did once and, guess what, I took advantage of that person's kindness. I wasn't used to it. It's been months and I am not attracted to people anymore. I don't know what's going on ... It's actually kind of dope.''

And the 18-year-old singer admits she has ''never felt physically desired'' by someone.

She added: ''Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it's a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don't like to think of you guys - I mean anyone, everyone - judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before. Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.''

Billie went through a period of wanting to be like her friends, but she admits it was a ''very uncomfortable'' time.

She told the July / August issue of GQ magazine: ''I went through a period of that, yeah, of wanting to be like everyone else, of wanting a locker. I would only go to so-called trendy shops and wear what was considered by some as trendy. It was a very uncomfortable year. Also, because I wasn't rich, and a lot of my friends were rich, that was very hard to deal with. But that went away pretty fast; no idea why. Since then I've never felt comfortable looking like other people.''