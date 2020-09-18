Billie Eilish has hit out at those throwing parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old singer has called out people who are gathering in large groups to host parties despite the threat of the global health crisis, as she says she's been unable to ''hug'' any of her friends for ''six months'' because of social distancing rules.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, she said: ''Funny how I haven't hugged my best friends in six months and y'all are out here partying. Funny.''

Billie has been keen to follow health and safety regulations since the pandemic began, and her brother and collaborator Finneas recently said the teen star won't release her next album until she can safely head out on tour.

He said: ''Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I'm working on my own album, too. I haven't suffered at all because of my setup. Billie and I can work one on one, and I'm working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.

''Billie's album, and my album, they won't be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It's the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone's out dancing in the streets to.''

And this isn't the first time the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has thrown shade at people who party, as she urged people to ''take responsibility'' back in April.

She said at the time: ''I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible.

''Please take responsibility for your endurance of this.''