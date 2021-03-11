Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala are headlining Life Is Beautiful festival later this year.

The trio of huge acts top the bill for the returning three day Las Vegas event, which is one of the first major shows to reveal its lineup for September 17-19.

The weekend will also feature performances from A$AP Rocky, Modest Mouse, Ludacris, St. Vincent, HAIM, Illenium, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, 6LACK, Dillon Francis, Don Toliver, LANY and Brittany Howard.

And rounding off the lineup are the likes of All Time Low, Noah Cyrus, EARTHGANG and more.

The latest announcement comes just over a week after the festival revealed its plans to return later in 2021 after last year's edition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Justin Weniger, Life Is Beautiful partner, said in a statement: “It’s a good day when you get to announce that LIVE is back.

“In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life Is Beautiful community kept us moving forward.

"We're eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”

In the past, the sprawling event - which takes over 18 blocks of the city with over 170,000 punters - has seen the likes of Foo Fighters, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper grace their stage.

Justin added: "While there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs.

“Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm.

"We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with Live experiences."