Billie Eilish has been granted a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker.

The 18-year-old singer filed documents against 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau last month after he allegedly turned up to her house seven times in an attempt to meet with the singer.

And after originally being granted a temporary restraining order against him, TMZ has now reported the judge in Billie's case has handed her a long-term version of the order.

The permanent order means Rousseau must stay 100 years away from Billie and her parents at all times, and is valid for three years.

In Billie's original filing - which was made with the help of legal firm McPherson Ltd - she alleged Rousseau began showing up at her home in early May, when he rang the doorbell and spoke to Billie's father through the Ring camera set up she has outside her house.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker said her father asked if he could help the man, to which he responded: ''I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?''

He then told Rousseau he had the wrong house, but the man allegedly showed up again later in the day, and the singer claimed he began to exhibit ''erratic behaviour.''

She wrote in the papers: ''While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.''

Security shooed him away, but he allegedly returned a little while later and laid down behind a wall, ready to spend the night.

Rousseau allegedly reappeared the following day and began trying the door handle to gain entrance.

Billie claims the man showed up a total of seven times over the course of one week, and on top of safety concerns, she is also said to be worried about the possibility of Rousseau carrying coronavirus.

The 'Ocean Eyes' singer says Rousseau only wore a face mask on two visits to her house, and he pulled it down whilst talking to security.

Billie also claims he didn't wear gloves, and so could potentially have spread the virus to her doorbell and doorknob, which could then be touched by members of her family.

Rousseau was taken into police custody twice during the week he visited Billie's house, but cops were reportedly unable to jail him as trespassing is a non-violent offence and they were trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail due to the spread of coronavirus.