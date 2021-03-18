Billie Eilish has had her hair dyed platinum blonde after teasing she was planning to switch up her black and green tresses
Billie Eilish has debuted her new platinum blonde hairdo.
The 19-year-old megastar took to Instagram to show off her new hair colour, which she was seemingly hiding underneath a wig at the Grammys at the weekend.
She captioned an Instagram selfie: "Pinch me."
According to her hairstylist, Lissa Renn, it took six weeks to strip her black hair with green roots out, and the 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker is believed to have worn a wig of her signature colours at the ceremony.
In a since-deleted post on her Instagram page, Lissa spilled: "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting color but the end result is (sic)"
While alongside a series of snaps with Billie rocking her new hairdo, she added: "So proud & honored. Billie has been a client of ours 6+ years now, so fun to watch her grow and evolve as an artist and woman. I am incredibly grateful for her trust in me to create her new style & the beginning of a new era! (sic)"
The 'bad guy' singer also appeared to show she was wearing a wig in a TikTok video where she lifted her hairpiece.
Billie had recently suggested she was planning to switch up her hair after the release of her documentary 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' in February.
She said: "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era … I have announcements to make, I got some s*** to put out. Anyway, leave me alone. Let me live with my f****** hair that I've had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f*** up."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.