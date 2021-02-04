Billie Eilish has revealed her second studio album is in the final stages.
Billie Eilish is "almost done" with her new album.
The 19-year-old megastar revealed to fans this week that her follow-up to her record-breaking 2019 debut LP 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' will likely boast 16 tracks.
And now, the 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker has shared a studio snap on Instagram, as she nears the end of the process.
She simply captioned the grainy photograph: "almost done."
The Grammy-winner recently teased: “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that."
Billie told fans that she'll be beginning a "new era" this year.
She said on her Instagram story in December: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."
At the start of the clip, she joked that she won't give her fans her new album if they keep poking fun at her green hair.
She quipped: ""F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"
Meanwhile, the 'No Time To Die' hitmaker is set to release a photobook and audiobook about her life and career.
The pop megastar will document her childhood and her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, while she'll share never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up to touring the world in the self-made book.
A statement about the audiobook reads: “This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words."
And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and as an e-book, Billie - whose brother Finneas co-writes and produces her music - said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."
Billie's Apple TV+ documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry', which also gives an insight into her fascinating journey to superstardom, is also set to premiere on February 26.
