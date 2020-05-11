Billie Eilish has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 18-year-old singer reportedly filed the documents with the help of legal firm McPherson Ltd, where she alleged a man named Prenell Rousseau has been visiting her house on multiple occasions.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old man began showing up last Monday (04.05.20), when he rang the doorbell and spoke to Billie's father through the Ring camera set up she has outside her house.

In the papers, Billie says her father asked if he could help the man, to which he responded: ''I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?''

Billie's father told Prenell he had the wrong house, but the man allegedly showed up again later in the day, and the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker claims he began to exhibit ''erratic behaviour''.

She wrote in the papers: ''While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.''

Security shooed him away, but he allegedly returned a little while later and laid down behind a wall, ready to spend the night.

Prenell allegedly reappeared on Tuesday (05.05.20) and began trying the door handle to gain entrance.

Billie claims the man showed up a total of seven times over the past week, and on top of safety concerns, she is also said to be worried about the possibility of Prenell carrying coronavirus.

The 'Ocean Eyes' singer says Prenell only wore a face mask on two visits to her house, and he pulled it down whilst talking to security.

Billie also claims he didn't wear gloves, and so could potentially have spread the virus to her doorbell and doorknob, which could then be touched by members of her family.

Prenell has been taken into police custody twice over the past week, but cops are reportedly unable to jail him as trespassing is a non-violent offence and they're trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail due to the spread of coronavirus.

The man has been sent back to New York, where he lives, but the singer is seeking a restraining order as she's worried he will return.